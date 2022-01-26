Torino goes on Ricci: Vagnati tries for the Empoli midfielder

Calciomercato Torino / The negotiations for Amrabat and Nandez are increasingly complicated, the granata director now points to Samuele Ricci

Fiorentina And Cagliari they don’t discount Sofyan Amrabat and Nahitan Nandez and the insertions of the Tottenham for the Moroccan and the Juventus for the Uruguayan they are complicating Torino’s plans more and more. Thus, according to what has been learned from Toro.it, the grenade company is taking precautions with Samuele Curls, midfielder born in 2001 owned byEmpoli: the player has long been followed by the director David Vagnati but the negotiation has begun to develop only in the last hours and the parties will still have to work hard to arrive at the possible white smoke.

Transfer market Turin: Ricci goal for the midfield

Ricci, by age and characteristics, is the archetype of reinforcement that Ivan Juric he would like for his Torino: a young player, of quality, to be able to grow and enhance. Growing up in the Empoli nursery, in the last three seasons he has shown himself in the first team: two excellent championships in Serie B before the consecration this season, making his debut in Serie A. He has become a staple of the Under 21 national team and Roberto Mancini has called him up for the stage in these days in Coverciano: a clear sign of the fact that even the blue coach believes in the potential of the midfielder, who still has ample room for improvement.

Transfer market Turin: Ricci or Nandez for the midfield

Vagnati has not abandoned the track that leads to Nandez, despite the difficulties he is finding in convincing the player and in finding an agreement with Cagliari, but if the deal were to definitively fail, the granata dt would turn decisively on his own Ricci. Already in the next few hours there could be news, considering the inclusion of Juventus in the negotiations for the Uruguayan player of Cagliari.