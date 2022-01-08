Torino greets Rincon: from the peak to the evident decline, the great dedication remains

El General says goodbye after four and a half years: the arrival with Mihajlovic, the peak with Mazzarri and the final decline

After four and a half years in the grenade, Tomas Rincon and Torino are in greeting. After playing in the rossoblù Genoa, El General will wear the Sampdoria jersey and will land at Roberto D’Aversa’s court. After Sirigu and Nkoulou, Torino greets another of the senators of the Mazzarri cycle, the one that had its peak in the 2018/2019 season and then a collapse that continued in the last two championships. Rincon closes the most important experience of his career with 158 appearances and 7 goals, a considerable haul: in Turin he was certainly a protagonist.

THE ARRIVAL – The story between Toro and Rincon begins on 11 August 2017, when the sports director Gianluca Petrachi takes him from Juventus, paying him 9 million between a loan and a redemption obligation. El General comes from Juventus rivals but is nevertheless well received by the grenade public, who like him for his charisma and determination. And it seems to be the right profile for Mihajlovic’s 4-2-3-1 who, after having failed the experiment, Valdifiori wants to focus on a balancer to allow Baselli to be freer from defensive tasks. In his first year in the grenade Rincon does not look bad at all, he imposes himself as a leader in the locker room and maintains the title even after the change on the bench: 38 appearances between the championship and the Italian Cup seasoned by the first goal with Toro. Mazzarri, who arrived in the race, wants to bet on him also in the following season, 2018/2019.

THE APEX AND THE COLLAPSE – The best will be seen precisely in that year, the one in which Torino flies and conquers the seventh place that is worth access to the Europa League preliminaries (after the exclusion of Milan). Rincon scores 37 appearances and 4 goals resulting in a decisive factor in Mazzarri’s system, which proves to be perfect for the characteristics of the Venezuelan. But Turin in the 2019/2020 championship enters into crisis and is fighting for salvation after the break for Covid. And the performances of the General are in line with those of the team: despite being one of the character leaders and one of the most experienced players, he fails to make himself a point of reference for a group that slips lower and lower from all points of view. In the summer of 2020, after a painful salvation, Giampaolo arrives who confirms that he wants to focus on the General in the role of director of the 4-3-1-2. It is one of the most relevant misunderstandings of Rincon’s adventure in Turin.

MOVIE DIRECTOR? – It is a disaster announced: a Rincon now in sharp decline, despite the commitment, proves to have great difficulty in being the metronome of the team. The best General is only a faded memory, Giampaolo’s Turin sinks and Davide Nicola arrives in January 2021; with him, Torino runs for cover and takes Mandragora from Udinese, placing Rolando as the director of the 3-5-2 and Rincon in the role of mezzala. However, the best version of the Venezuelan remains far away in the context of a team that manages to save itself from the broken cap. With Juric, Turin turns the page in the summer of 2021 and precisely with the coach who had valued Rincon at Genoa, perhaps more than anyone else, the terminus of Tomas’s grenade adventure arrives, constantly penalized by the choices of the coach, who does not see him sufficiently dynamic for his football made of rhythm and aggression. The test as a central defender in the Italian Cup against Sampdoria (in the face of what became his team a few weeks later) is an emblem of this. The Bull greets therefore an exemplary professional, which is no longer part of the plans of the club and the technical staff but leaves an excellent memory for the personality and dedication lavished over all these years.

January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 09:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link