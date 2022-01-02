Torino-Pellegri, there is an obstacle: the choice of Milan on the redemption from Monaco | First page

A central defender, this is the priority of the Milan for the January market. A necessity born of the serious knee injury that will force Simon Kjaer to miss the next few months and deprives Stefano Pioli of a fundamental pawn in his squad. In Milanello, however, even more can happen in the next month. Very it will depend on the assignmentsi that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara will be able to conclude in the coming weeks. One of which may concern Peter Pellegri.

THERE IS THE BULL – Many physical problems they slowed down the first half of the season of the AC Milan striker, who has so far failed to find continuity or even score in the six appearances he has collected. There can be one solution departure, perhaps on loan, to allow him to find more space. And there are already those who have been informed about his situation: the Turin, where Pietro would meet Ivan Juric, the coach who had him with him in the Genoa Primavera.

THE CHOICE OF AC MILAN – There is however a stumbling block to this solution: Pellegri is in fact to Milan on a loan with the right to buy from Monaco. A million euro is how much the Rossoneri have already paid into the coffers of the Principality club, six others they are the ones that will eventually be paid at the time of purchase outright. To allow the 2001 class to move on loan, AC Milan should therefore already anticipate the redemption of this market of the player. A complicated solution at the moment, as shown so far. These are days of reflection and planning at Casa Milan, also on Pellegri …