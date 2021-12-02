Torino report cards – Pjaca is unlucky. Capital Pobega performance

Final result: Turin-Empoli 2-2

Milinkovic-Savic 6 – He has no particular faults on goals, in a couple of circumstances he puts the piece into it.

Zima 5.5 – Half a mess with Singo is his, because he stops instead of going against Pinamonti on the ball that comes from the rear.

Bremer 6 – In the opponent’s area he is a factor, on set pieces, so he is watched on sight. He is the most dangerous both in defense, where he risks his own goal, and forward, when he breaks through on the counterattack.

Good morning 5.5 – Author of the raid and the passage – rather than assist – for Pjaca’s goal. Then he keeps a good guard when the ball comes to his side. However, it is anticipated by La Mantia on 2-2.

Single 5 – His race is obviously tainted with red. He gets out of the sphere and then Di Francesco has to sink, when perhaps he could stall.

Lukic 6 – Sewing work in the middle of the field, the problem increases exponentially when the Taurus remains in ten.

Pobega 7 – Capital performance in the first half, goals aside, in any case as a consummate striker (which he is not). From one area to another, it is always positive and runs a lot. At the ninety-fourth he runs and makes Luperto take the yellow.

Aina 6 – He seeks glory with a very insidious cross shot which, however, does not find the goal (from 89 ‘Izzo sv).

Praet 6 – Less attacking than Pjaca, for this reason he remains on the field after the expulsion which leaves Toro in ten. Try to give quantity, also going down towards the midfield (from 75 ‘Rincon sv)

Pjaca 6.5 – Very nice goal, but then he was replaced shortly after half an hour due to the red in Singo. Pay too offensive features (from 37 ‘ Vojvoda 6 – Must make a virtue of necessity, entering when Turin is already ten)

Sanabria 5.5 – He enters the action of the first goal – when his shot is stopped – but then has few chances to make a difference. In ten against eleven even less (from 75 ‘Zaza sv).

Ivan Juric 5.5 – It is undoubtedly unfortunate because without Singo’s expulsion he would probably have gained three points instead of 1. We can discuss the change between Pjaca and Vojvoda, but the idea was to cover himself, but so he almost gave up playing.