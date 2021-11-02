Sports

Torino-Sampdoria, there is also Juric in Biella to see the Primavera

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 14 Less than a minute

Among the spectators present at the “Pozzo-La Marmora” in Biella for the Torino-Sampdoria match of the Primavera championship there is also Ivan Juric

There is an exceptional spectator at the Pozzo-La Marmora in Biella to see the Torino Primavera match: it’s Ivan Juric. The granata coach is present in the stands and is watching with great interest the match of Federico Coppitelli’s team, valid for the seventh day of the category championship.

