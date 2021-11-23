Torino-Udinese 2-1, that’s why Pobega was not assigned an assist

To be defined as an assist, a pass over from prosecutor advantage to the scorer (and in this case the procured advantage is present) must be voluntary.

We quote the regulation assist Fantacalcio.it: “The voluntariness of the pass is to be found in any play that is not the result of chance or error. In all cases where it is not possible to deduce it with reasonable certainty, for an extensive interpretation the voluntariness is presumed and the pass is considered an assist. in the case of a cross and spike or in any case of a pass that, even if not addressed to a specific partner, provides an advantage to the final scorer, the voluntary nature of the pass is therefore presupposed as long as the dynamics of the action indicate that the passer has equally sought a attempt towards the goal as much as a possible intervention by a team-mate (eg: cross-shots, spikes towards the far post, etc.).

The obvious attempts to shoot towards the goal are excluded from this series. A ball kicked by a player is considered a shot towards the opponent’s goal when it is evident and beyond any reasonable doubt that the only intention of the player was to make an exclusive attempt to go directly to the target.“.