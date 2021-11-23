Torino-Udinese 2-1, that’s why Pobega was not assigned an assist
Torino’s doubling goal, in the match that ended 2-1 against Udinese and which closed the 13th matchday of the championship, was the subject of discussion among the fantasy coaches. Assist in Pobega or contribution to the goal for the grenade midfielder?
We explain in this brief analysis, also with the help of some images, the reason for the decision of our editorial team that assigned the “contribution to the goal” to Pobega.
Contribution to the goal Pobega, the explanation of Fantacalcio.it
The assist analysis prepared last night quotes text: “Scrum in the area after a post hit by Belotti, Pobega heads towards the goal, Bremer reaffirms the net on the line. Contribution to the goal for Pobega, his was a clear attempt to shoot towards the goal“.
What are the factors that led to the final decision? The positioning of the two players, as can be seen from the image below: Pobega hits the ball practically a few centimeters from the goal, with Bremer (circled in red) starting from behind. Clear the intention of the midfielder, therefore, to hit towards the goal and not to pass the ball to his teammate.
But not only that, because there is another important factor to highlight: once the ball is hit, both the trajectory of the same and the position of Pobega’s body leave no room for interpretation. The intention of the player is to strike towards the opponent’s goal.
To be defined as an assist, a pass over from prosecutor advantage to the scorer (and in this case the procured advantage is present) must be voluntary.
We quote the regulation assist Fantacalcio.it: “The voluntariness of the pass is to be found in any play that is not the result of chance or error. In all cases where it is not possible to deduce it with reasonable certainty, for an extensive interpretation the voluntariness is presumed and the pass is considered an assist. in the case of a cross and spike or in any case of a pass that, even if not addressed to a specific partner, provides an advantage to the final scorer, the voluntary nature of the pass is therefore presupposed as long as the dynamics of the action indicate that the passer has equally sought a attempt towards the goal as much as a possible intervention by a team-mate (eg: cross-shots, spikes towards the far post, etc.).
The obvious attempts to shoot towards the goal are excluded from this series. A ball kicked by a player is considered a shot towards the opponent’s goal when it is evident and beyond any reasonable doubt that the only intention of the player was to make an exclusive attempt to go directly to the target.“.
Bremer’s position clearly suggests that Pobega was unable to see the positioning of his teammates. The Brazilian defender, coming from behind, then pounces decisively on the goal line, reiterating a ball that, in all likelihood, would have entered even without his intervention.
Contribution to the goal, the rules of Fantacalcio.it
Reiterating once again that in this specific case the voluntariness to assign the assist is lacking, we again mention the Fantacalcio.it regulation on the “contribution to the goal” option.
The two typical cases of ‘Contribution to the goal’ are listed below:
– pass with a substantial advantage, but evident absence of voluntariness on the part of the passer in serving the scorer (the obvious attempts to shoot towards the goal that could turn into an involuntary passage for a teammate also fall into this case);