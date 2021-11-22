Torino-Udinese: the official formations

Turin-Udinese: where to see it on TV

The live TV of Torino-Udinese will be broadcast on Dazn And Sky Sport One (number 201 satellite, 472 and 482 digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Soccer (number 202 satellite, 483 digital terrestrial), Sky Sports (satellite number 251). The live broadcast from the Franchi stadium will start at 8.45 pm. We also remind you that the Torino-Udinese match will be streamed on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the DAZN app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox (One, One) console. S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. It will also be possible to follow the challenge thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.