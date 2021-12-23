Tormentor is so violent that it could be illegal

If there is anything that those at Madmind Studio know how to do, it is violent games beyond all reasonable limits. If you like horror they are the team to watch. If, on the other hand, you are a little more impressionable, and we certainly do not blame you for it, forget this news and move on.

Why the new gameplay trailer dedicated to Tormentor it’s violent. Violent. VIOLENT. Violent medieval torture pattern with no pixelated effect. And honestly, after seeing it, we have been wondering for a while if it is not the case to create a specific rating category for Madmind Studio products.

After Agony And Succubus, In fact, Tormentor reaches new heights of cruelty with dismembered bodies and eyes that jump like popcorn. Will it end up in games banned in any country?

Tormentor, announced on console and PC but will it get there?

When announcing a game for PC there is a tendency to often perceive the content as already more suitable for a mature audience. After all, load a game on a PC, albeit not extremely anymore complicated, however, it is different than not doing it on a console where you literally press a button to see worlds and universes unfold on the screen. Those who play on PC are usually older, in terms of age, than those who play on consoles (at least this is revealed by the demographics of the last few years).

Distribute a violent game on PC it is therefore something that few scandalize. And Tormentor was originally announced just for PC. But with the new trailer released by Madmind Studios comes the news that now the game is also in development for next gen console highly performing, so Xbox Series X yes but Series S no.

And the question then becomes inevitable: the unprecedented violence seen in the trailer showing us a manhunt that ends with naked human bodies being torn apart in brutal ways will lead some governments to ban Tormentor? There is a way and a way to handle violence and Madmind has always chosen the way that we could define in English “graphic violence”And which in Italian we call“ explicit representation ”.

This kind of product has its own audience or Madmind Studios would have closed for some time but their pushing the bar always a little higher could cost them some bans.