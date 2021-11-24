Torn from her mother’s arms and thrown into the pool during a robbery, Maria dies at 9 months

A robbery ended in the worst possible way in a house in the province of Manabi, Ecuador. The thieves threw the baby into the pool where her mother was washing her and then tied the woman up …

A little girl drowned after being thrown into a children’s pool by a gang of thieves who snatched her from her mother’s arms during a robbery. The events took place on Sunday 21 November in a house in San Pedro de Suma, in the province of Manabi, in Ecuador. Angelica Murillo was bathing her nine-month-old daughter Maria in an inflatable pool on her patio when thugs broke in, as reported by The Sun. Two men arrived on motorcycles and introduced themselves as inspectors of a health program. vaccination for dogs, however, Angelica immediately became suspicious of not having any pet in the house: it was then that the two thieves made an effort in the property and snatched the little girl from her mother’s arms. They threw Maria into the kiddie pool before taking Mom inside.

Maria died drowned in the swimming pool

Angelica gave them the consideration of around 800 euros, but dissatisfied with the sum in cash, according to the British tabloid, they tied the woman up before rummaging through the house. Fortunately, the arrival of a motorcycle frightened the thieves who fled. At that point Angelica started screaming to attract the attention of the neighbors, where the other twelve-year-old daughter was who, once she got home, found her little sister in the pool. The girl then untied her mother, who tried to resuscitate the baby, but without success. The police are still on the trail of the two suspects.

Robberies in Ecuador

Gang violence is a problem that is increasingly worrying the authorities and citizens of the South American country, with over 18,000 robberies occurring in September alone. Since then, home raids have increased by an astonishing 14%. The homicide rate per 100,000 population has doubled over the past five years. Of the 1,885 people killed in 2021, at least 1,112 were identified as gang violence.