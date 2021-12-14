Tornado in Kentucky, the photo of a mother and child found 200 kilometers away

When Katie Posten walked out Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway in New Albany, Indiana, she noticed that there was an old photo on the windshield. It was a black and white shot of a woman with a veil and a baby on her lap, on the back written “Gertie Swatzell & JD Swatzell 1942”. Posten immediately thought it might be an heirloom from one of the houses destroyed by the tornadoes that brought Kentucky to its knees on Friday, so he posted a post on Facebook and Twitter asking for help in tracking down the owners. After a few hours and lots of responses he found an acquaintance, discovering that the photo belongs to the Swatzell family of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, more than 200 kilometers away from his home. Much of the city was destroyed by tornadoes and the photo was blown along with several other objects. It will now be sent back to the owners. “It is definitely one of those things, with everything that has happened, that makes you consider how precious memories, family heirlooms are – said Posten. – And it shows the power of social media: it was encouraging that immediately there there have been thousands of responses from many people “.