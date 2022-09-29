Tornadoes hit southeast Florida as Ian leaves behind flooding and high winds

Several tornadoes associated with the winds produced by Hurricane Ian hit southeast Florida, leaving at least two people injured and some downed planes, as a preview of scenarios “catastrophic” that will leave the force 4 meteor, which made landfall this Wednesday a few hours later.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that one of the tornadoes passed through more than 55 communities on Tuesday night in the city of Kings Point, in Palm Beach County, where two people were hospitalized for injuries received, according to local media.

This tornado touched down last night specifically in Delray Beach while Hurricane Iancurrently force 4 and with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 km/h), was approaching Florida.

The NWS confirmed Wednesday that the tornado ripped through the Kings Point Delray community, which is home to people 55 and older, on Tuesday night.

About 30 people were evacuated from this neighborhood after a building in Kings Point was deemed unsafe due to tornado damage, Local 10 detailed.

Regarding the hospitalized people, their clinical status is not known at this time, the media added.

On the other hand, channel 4, local CBS, collected in images how a tornado flipped several planes at the Perry Airport, in Pembroke Pines, in Broward County (southwest Florida).

According to the pictures, at least two planes were totally destroyed.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday the local media reported damage of varying importance caused by tornadoes in the city of Cooper City, also in Broward.

There, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as trees continued to topple from multiple tornadoes that hit the city around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Ian made landfall this Wednesday near Cayo Costa, in southwestern Florida, with winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km / h), reported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).