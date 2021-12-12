Tornadoes strike the United States, up to 100 victims are feared in Kentucky – North America

Up to 100 people could have died from the tornadoes that hit Kentucky, says US governor Andy Beshear, who at first spoke of “at least 50 dead”. Sky News reports. The official confirmations concern five victims at the moment: three in Tennessee, one in Arkansas and one in Missouri.

The storm that hit part of the United States in the past few hours, producing up to 19 tornadoes, has also engulfed an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois where up to 100 employees have been trapped in the facility, according to local media.

The rescue operations lasted overnight in an attempt to free as many people as possible from the rubble to which at least one third of the structure is reduced. Inside the warehouse, in fact, there were numerous employees present for the evening shift due to the extra work due to Christmas orders.

“An unimaginable tragedy”: this is how American President Joe Biden comments on the devastation of the tornadoes that have been shot down on the United States, causing dozens of victims and incalculable damage.

In western Kentucky, the town center of Mayfield was razed to the ground. For Mayor Kathy O ‘Nan, it “looked like a pile of matches” after the tornadoes.