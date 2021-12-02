Sports

Toro, a celebratory shirt against Empoli for the 115th anniversary of its foundation

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
1 minute read

The grenades will take the field tomorrow against the Tuscans with a special uniform to celebrate the anniversary of the foundation

To celebrate its 115 years of history, on Thursday 2 December against Empoli Torino will wear a special shirt, as announced by the grenade club on Twitter to honor such an important milestone: the kit is obviously garnet, with the date of foundation on the chest. under the emblem with a rampant Bull, replaced by the classic Torino FC 1906 logo, and the novelty is a polo collar that recalls some of the most historic jerseys of the past inside which the trophies won by the grenade and the phrase “115 years of history and passion”; the back also reads “Our history is legend”. A long time has passed since the day of its foundation, December 3, 1906, but over the years the “bull heart” has remained unchanged, both in successes and satisfactions as in moments of difficulty. And tomorrow Juric’s team will do everything to take the three points on the pitch and thus celebrate Torino’s birthday in the best possible way.

This is the tweet of the grenade club with the photos of the shirt

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 12:43)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

