Toro, a draw with little character against Empoli

The appointment with Controcorrente by Gino Strippoli is back: “The non-reactive grenades remain in 10 and risk defeat”

Not always those who remain in ten men on the field must necessarily succumb in the face of the strength of the opponents, in fact it is often the opposite. Games have occurred several times, even in the past grenade, where teams that suffer an expulsion and therefore find themselves outnumbered multiply their forces with a reaction of anger and go on to win games.

For this reason, Turin’s match against Empoli on Thursday shows that the grenades have a great fragility of character that makes them unable to react to difficulties. The draw against the Tuscans sounds like a defeat because it cannot be that the absence of a single player would send haywire a team that in the first half hour of the first half was dominating and winning by two goals to zero. Above all by letting himself be caught up within a flap of wings after Singo’s expulsion. Lack of concentration? Distraction? What happened demonstrates the gaps and mental and perhaps technical limitations of the team.

Sorry because Mr. Juric had prepared the game well from a tactical point of view, with the grenade immediately pressing high enough to confuse a very fit team like Empoli. Pobega and Lukic in midfield played at will, helped by a sparkling and inspired Pjaca, by the always active Praet and by a Sanabria always ready to line up with the two attacking midfielders, playing quickly, with triangulations and first games that were beautiful to look at and profitable.

It is a nice furious Toro that can be seen from the first minutes, the preambles to the goals of Pjaca and Pobega are an example. In fact, as early as the 4th minute Singo flew for 40 meters on the counterattack and then entered the area to shoot a shot that went just outside. Then in the 7th minute a good idea from Pjaca, accompanied by two tight dribbles, sent a ball into the area for Sanabria’s head which hit but sent out.

And the first goal arrives after a good maneuvered action with a shot from the active Sanabria which, when rebounded, ends up on the rushing Pobega, omnipresent, who scores easily. They spend only 5 minutes and Toro doubles with a personal action by Pjaca who jumps three opponents and with a nice shot slips the net.

At this point we also think of a goal given the ease of scoring the grenade and dribbling in the middle of the field and instead the idea remains there for another 15 minutes, until 30 ‘when the grenade defense is surprised by an Empoli counterattack with Singo who, as the last man, goes to trip his opponent. Here comes the ‘Red-Var’, the Taurus remains in ten and goes out like a candle lit in a gust of wind. The rest is the chronicle of an Empoli who immediately reduces the distance and then draws and entrenches the Bull in his area looking for victory.

For what the grenades expressed in the first 30 minutes there is only to complain and to be pleased with how he got on the pitch, but the games last 90 minutes and even if reduced to ten, Toro must have had greater anger and reaction than he did not. pulled out. Too bad, because Mr. Juric is doing a good job from a technical-tactical point of view.

December 4th 2021 (change December 4th 2021 | 06:30)

