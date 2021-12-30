Toro, Cairo announces the extension of Bremer: “We will renew soon”

The president announces the imminent extension, but warns about the future: “Tomorrow he will be free to pursue his own ambitions”

The renewal of Bremer is one of the most important market themes of 2022 grenade and is expected to arrive soon. At least according to what President Cairo himself stated, who spoke at three hundred and sixty degrees during a long interview on the columns of La Stampa. It is inevitable to talk about the contract of Belotti (“By now I think it will go to zero”), then the discussion shifted to the future of the Brazilian central.

THE RENEWAL – Bremer’s current contract expires in 2023, but the president has in fact announced the imminent signing of a new agreement: “Gleison knows what the Bull means to him: we will renew soon, all conditions are in place.” An extension that would avoid the repetition of a case similar to that of Belotti, avoiding the risk of a farewell to zero at the end of next season. Having said that a sale of Bremer in January has already been ruled out in recent weeks from both Cairo both from Vagnati, a new contract will allow the company to look to the future with much more serenity. But it will have to arrive in the first months of 2022, in order to allow Turin to arrive in summer 2022 in a position of contractual strength.

THE FUTURE – The renewal of the contract will allow Toro both to retain the player and eventually to sell him without encountering a devaluation due to the imminent expiry. President Cairo also knows very well that the extension does not mean certain permanence: “One day he will be free to pursue his ambitions by choosing, perhaps, an adventure in a team that plays in the Champions League …”. So it would not be surprising if, mindful of the lesson learned with Belotti, the president were to give the green light for the departure in the summer of the Brazilian defender, one who in recent months is proving to be ready for a big Italian or European. If the Bull manages to close for its renewal, it could request a figure that can yield an important capital gain able to settle the balance sheets of the club, in difficulty – like those of many companies – due to the pandemic. To understand Bremer’s future, however, there will be time in the summer, meanwhile the Brazilian is busy in the current championship at Ivan Juric’s court.

December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 18:49)

