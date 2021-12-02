Sports

Toro-Empoli, the direct: 2-2 Grenade in ten in defense of the same

The last two matches of the fifteenth day will be played tonight: at 18.30 Toro-Empoli and at 20.45 Lazio-Udinese.

Follow the direct from Toro-Empoli

Aggressive departure from Empoli, Toro puts his head out with Singo who after a bucking coast to coast gets enticed and tries the shot, ball on the bottom.

Toro raises the center of gravity, the first clear opportunity falls on Sanabria’s head in the 8th minute who hits his head sending the ball out of a breath. The game is released two minutes later: Pobega takes advantage of a double error by the Empoli defense and puts Stojanovic on. Then everything was easy for Pjaca in the quarter of an hour: he received the ball, concentrated undisturbed and let off a great shot that inflated Empoli’s goal for the second time.

At half an hour Singo gets expelled and leaves his team in 10, the formation of Bonazzoli immediately takes advantage of it with Romagnoli who shortens his head. It continues without further jolts until the end of the first half. The Taurus in ten goes to the break ahead 2-1.

Empoli in numerical superiority believes in it and wants to make the hit: not even a turn of hands and crossbar by Di Francesco after a deviation by Bremer. The game gets nasty and the cards, after the red to Singo, fall on the referee’s notebook Colombo: Bandinelli and Marchizza among the guests, Aina and the coach Juric among the grenades. Always very high rhythms with the Tuscans looking for an equal, but after 20 minutes Bremer has the ball of 3-1 with a coast to coast that was very reminiscent of Bruno Perez’s goal in the derby, but the Brazilian defender’s shot slips to the side. The inertia of the match is all for the Tuscan team with the extra man: in the half hour the draw arrives with La Mantia who heads a precise cross into the corner.

Ivan Juric struggling with numerous injuries, above all that of captain Belotti, recovers Singo and Buongiorno and bets on Sanabria. The grenades are looking for the fourth win in a row at home.

The Tuscans are twelfth at 19 points, two more than the thirteenths. The hosts want to go back to winning after the defeat in Rome and try to exploit the factor of the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The formations:

TAURUS: Milinkovic-Savic, Singo, Aina, Buongiorno, Bremer, Zima, Lukic, Pobega, Sanabria, Praet, Pjaca.

Available: Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Vojvoda, Rincon, Kone, Baselli, Linetty, Warming, Brekalo, Zaza.

EMPOLI: Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Zurkowski, Ricci, Bandinelli; Henderson; Di Francesco, Pinamonti.

Available: Ujkani, Tonelli, Ismajli, Fiamozzi, Parisi, Asllani, Stulac, Haas, Bajrami, Cutrone, La Mantia, Mancuso.

