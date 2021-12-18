Toro, Juric and the empty stadium: “There is no support we had in Verona”

The words of the grenade technician about grenade cheering and that of his ex Verona, the next league opponent

Today morning – Saturday 18 December – the coach Ivan Juric held the press conference (READ ALL THE STATEMENTS HERE) on the eve of the next championship match, scheduled for Sunday 19 December at 18:00, against “his” Hellas Verona. One of the themes of the conference was the parallelism between what distinguishes the Verona environment and the Toro environment. And Juric, spontaneously, moved to the theme of the warmth of the respective squares. “The Turin has a bigger history than Verona, even if they have won a Scudetto with Bagnoli. Wherever you go in Italy, there are grenade fans who have inherited the faith from their parents. There is a particular history behind this team and it is a very important value for the club. ” Verona, on the contrary, “he is very attached to his territory. The Venetians have their traditions and their values, among these there is the attachment to their team. I found myself very well with them.“.

FANS – From here the discussion moved to the topic, highlighted for some time on our columns,of the very low turnout at the granata stadium in recent months, especially if compared with that of the yellow-blue stadium. The Turin comes from two seasons that have not been among the best, the Verona – thanks also to the path made with Juric since the promotion of 2019 – has had the opportunity to grow and establish itself as a club of A league. This, according to the technician, affects: “The enthusiasm surrounding the team is currently totally different. At the moment Verona has 15 thousand fans at the stadium, Turin has 7 thousand. I thank those who come to the stadium because they give great support, but there is certainly no support that people in Verona have given after the first two games. ” The grenade technician did not want to lash out at the fans, making it clear that he and his boys want to change things: “At this moment, few come to the stadium because there is a waste of the past, situations that take time to make the fans fond of Toro again.I will try to ensure that the fan can willingly spend 30 euros to come and see this team play. I would like to see the stadium fuller, I hope that with the performances we will be able to convince the fans. ”

POSITIVE PERFORMANCE – It must be said that so far Torino, at least in home games, is doing its part. In fact, the Juric gang have won four of their last five home league games (a draw), always scoring at least two goals: it is since October 1992 that the grenades have not collected six home games in a row with at least two goals scored; and it is even since March 1950 that they have not succeeded within the same Serie A championship. All this, however, is still not enough to bring the turnout back to an acceptable level. The one against Verona will be the last internal match of 2021 and of the first round: we will see if Turin will continue to give the same answers while waiting for that of the square to arrive.

