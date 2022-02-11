Toro, Praet risks two months off. But Maksimovic’s precedent is frightening

Dennis’s stop Praet worries the world grenade: during today’s training session – Friday 11 February – the Belgian had to leave prematurely due to a bone infringement at the level of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. In this regard, the next few days will be decisive to understand the recovery times, given that the Belgian will undergo new instrumental tests, which will be necessary to understand if it will be necessary to proceed with a surgical operation. Nothing certain at the moment, but the latter is a concrete hypothesis and, if confirmed, the recovery times for Praet could be very long, in any case it will hardly be less than two months. The timing will also be evaluated over the days, but in the recent history of Turin, there is a similar injurythe one remedied by Maksimovic in 2015, which is worrying: the Serbian, due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot, was forced to stay out from September to January. The next few days will tell if Praet’s injury is of similar severity or not.