Toro, the ‘fatal Spezia’ is back: last year he almost sent the grenade to B

The Bull finds the ‘fatal Spezia’: the Ligurians have decreed the two moments of deepest crisis of the grenade in the last championship

To understand how much the Peak game has an importance that goes beyond the three points, we need to rewind the tape and go back to the last championship. A little less than six months ago, while the eagles were celebrating a historic salvation, the grenades returned from Liguria with a very heavy 4-1 on the back and the specter of Serie B never so close. The last two precedents against Spezia coincided with the two lowest points of a season full of fear and suffering: the 0-0 at the Olimpico sanctioned Marco Giampaolo’s exemption, while the 4-1 return risked to sending Taurus to B. Winning at the Peak, therefore, would be an important signal also from a symbolic point of view: putting the last two seasons behind us to return to the high rankings with Juric.

BLACK BEAST – Too bad to be true, Torino who, in full crisis, drew at home with Spezia. It was precisely that 0-0 to decree the sacking of Marco Giampaolo to give a change to the team, completely paralyzed by the fears that hovered around Filadelfia. Although Spezia were in 10 men since the start of the match, it was the Italian team that went closest to three points with a couple of chances on Piccoli’s feet. The return match, on the other hand, was a real humiliation: the grenades showed up in La Spezia without petrol and with a 0-7 just suffered by Milan.

HUMILIATION – The sad ending of that day is remembered by the fans, but also by the players, who left the field with their heads down with the burden of salvation to sweat until the last second: “There is a great desire for revenge for the last two seasons below everyone’s expectations, now we have to have a great season for the fans who always follow us” Belotti declared after Toro-Samp. A revenge that also passes through La Spezia, a stage in which the grenades have reached one of the lowest points in their recent history. Juric and his team will have to prove that the music has really changed, transforming La Spezia into a stage that fans can remember as the restart of a new path, made up of successes and smiles.

November 2, 2021 (change November 2, 2021 | 19:55)

