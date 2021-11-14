Toro, Vagnati in Brazil: hunting for the full-back

TURIN – Passport, please. FromArgentina to the Brazil: Vagnati goes on on tour in South America, while Cairo, unbuttoned shirt and persuasive tuft, post a smug selfie. Good mood and a dreamy look: will it be for the news of the group? The Cairo Communication Board of Directors approved the updated accounts for the 3rd quarter of this year: profit of 28.8 million, against the loss of 11.4 million in 2020 (same period). Moral: strength Juric, think about it. Out of the grain for January? Uei raga, calm down: you seem to hear it. In the summer there will be Mandragora to be paid and Brekalo to be redeemed, and then who knows Praet and Pjaca: other loans to convert? It will depend on the performance and the number of injuries. With Cairo, the bang of the accounts will not give birth to who knows what multi-millionaires purchases. However, entry maneuvers will certainly occur. All agree with Juric: Vagnati is looking abroad for a left winger. For now, the Italian panorama does not offer a middle ground between Aina And Ansaldi at acceptable costs. The redundancies of others or they are not very convincing or they are expensive. We are looking for a left-handed with athletic skills of piston, offensive vocation, good feet and dribbling as a friend. The African Cup will take the Nigerian away for a month at the beginning of the year and probably also Singo, assuming that the Ivorian wins the ballots and returns to be called up (in this round he remained at the Fila). Ansaldi is 35 years old and his muscles are crystal. AND Vojvoda it remains an honest reservation. Juric asked for a thinner (at least one) to be taken “absolutely, definitely”: the adverbs are his. Vagnati went to South America with this priority: see, for example, the vision in recent days of Francisco Ortega of Velez. […]