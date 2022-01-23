Toromania: Pellegri like Maignan. His arrival has only one meaning: Belotti will go away | Market

Barring sensational twists, the next purchase of the Turin in this market session it will be Pietro Pellegri. It remains to be seen whether it will come directly from Monk (as it seems more likely at the moment) or if it will eventually be the Milan to redeem it and then give it to the grenade: what is certain is that the 2001 class center forward will arrive at the court of Ivan Juric with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption. Pellegri is one of the most interested young players on the Italian scene, a very unfortunate player so far but with ample room for growth and great potential. His will be a purchase not so much for the present but for the future, this means only one thing: at Torino they don’t believe there is a possibility that Andrea Belotti will renew his contract. In fact, it is easy to see in Pietro Pellegri the eventual heir of the Rooster: the former Genoa is a player who enjoys the esteem of Ivan Juric (who made his debut in Serie A at just 15 years and 9 months) and who if the injuries stop tormenting him certainly has the qualities to take on the weight of attack on the shoulders. Just what Belotti has been doing for years. And if, surprisingly at this point, the Rooster were to renew, Pellegri could be an excellent alternative to number 9 in a Turin that aims to grow more and more and maybe return to play the European Cups. What is certain is that anticipate the summer market to today, without finding himself with water in his throat to look for a center forward who can replace the departing Belotti is a move from an attentive club, with an important project behind him. As well as proved to be AC ​​Milan, which he took last year Maignan when he realized he had lost Donnarumma.