Toronto comes back from 7-0 to beat Texas
TORONTO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays erased a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8 on Friday night.
Toronto completed the biggest comeback seen on a season opener in seven decades.
The 45,022 spectators who packed the park to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays for the first time since before the pandemic were by no means disappointed.
The jubilation reached its maximum level after the review of the video, which reversed the initial decision of the umpires and determined that the Dominican Teoscar Hernández had prevented the catcher Mitch Garver from touching him in time at home plate, after the double by Cuban Gurriel.
That put Toronto up 9-8 after trailing 7-0.
The last team to win its first game of a season after trailing by seven runs or more was the New York Yankees. In 1950, they overturned a nine-touchdown deficit to beat Boston 15-10 at Fenway Park, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The only other team that had come back from a seven-run deficit to start the season was the Detroit Tigers. In 1901 they erased a 10-run deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-13.
Right-hander Adam Cimber (1-0) pitched one inning for the win. The Dominican Yimi García worked the eighth episode and Jordan Romano finished the duel to earn the save.
For the Rangers, the Cubans Adolis García 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Andy Ibáñez 4-0 with an RBI.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Guerrero 4-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Hernández 2-1 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Santiago Espinal 3-1 with an RBI. Cuban Gurriel 4-1 with two RBIs. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-0 with an RBI.