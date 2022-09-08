toronto comes to life

AP

Toronto Canada

After two editions greatly reduced by the pandemic, the seventy-fourth edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, for its acronym in English) is preparing to return in full force from Thursday with a series of highly anticipated films, including Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.

After two mainly virtual festivals due to the pandemic, this year’s TIFF will be a display of prominent end-of-the-year films. With some details still to be ironed out, digital ticket sales have raised concerns in the days leading up to TIFF, the largest film gathering in North America. But for some, returning to Toronto theaters will be as cozy as throwing on a warm old sweater.

“I can’t wait to sit in that theater,” said Rian Johnson, whose Glass Onion will open, along with Knives Out, at the Princess of Wales theater. “Above all else, the film is designed to make the audience have a good time in a theater. I already want it to be September 10.”

PEOPLE’S PARTY

While major European festivals like Venice and Cannes get much of their glitz from glamour, Toronto, where audiences can buy tickets, has a lot of power from the buzz generated from the critics, journalists and moviegoers who attend it. In the cacophony of the dizzying New Year’s Eve festival circuit from Venice to Telluride to Toronto, the responses from TIFF audiences are often the most outrageous.

The Toronto Grand Prize is not awarded by a jury, but by the public and voted on by them. Among the previous winners (Belfast, Nomadland, JoJo Rabbit) almost all of them turned out to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, if they didn’t win. This year, several previous winners will return to the festival, including Peter Farrelly, who will premiere his Vietnam War story The Greatest Beer Run Ever, four years after Green Book was a surprise hit at TIFF; Martin McDonagh, is back with a feud with friends The Banshees of Inisherin, following his 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and La La Land director Damien Chazelle, who will be in Toronto to talk about (though he won’t be screening) his upcoming Hollywood movie, Babylon.

Tyler Perry has been to Toronto before, to help promote another TIFF winner Precious, in 2009, but this time he’s coming as director to premiere A Jazzman’s Blues, a decades-spanning drama about a young black jazz singer. The film stems from the first screenplay Perry wrote 26 years ago.

“It’s a totally new situation for me, and I’m incredibly honored,” Perry said. “Diary of a Mad Woman, my first movie, I didn’t direct because I didn’t know how. It took all these movies and all those TV episodes to really understand cinematography.”

Perry’s movie is for Netflix, as is Johnson’s, after the streaming service paid $450 million for the rights to two sequels to Knives Out. Several premieres at TIFF come from streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video’s My Policeman (another film starring Harry Styles, about a gay romance in 1950s England); Apple TV+’s Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence as a rehabbing servicewoman; Netflix’s The Good Nurse, with Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain; and Wendell & Wild, a stop-motion animated film by Henry Selick, reuniting Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, another Netflix release.

EXPERIENCE IN THE CINEMA

But many of the biggest releases make a case for the movie experience. Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is based on his own coming of age as a filmmaker. Empire of Light, by Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, is an homage to cinema, set in a 1980s British movie palace.

Nicholas Stoller’s Bros, starring and co-written by Billy Eichner, has a different dialogue with cinema, but no less passionate. It is the first gay romantic comedy from a prominent studio. Bros, from Universal Pictures, is full of jokes and commentary on Hollywood’s poor record with the LGBTQ community on inclusion and representation. Also in a rarity: a comedy for the big screen.

“For some reason, everyone decided one day that comedy didn’t work in the movies anymore. But that’s not true. Or I don’t think it’s true,” Stoller said. “If a comedy works, if it’s really funny, it works in theaters. People want to go. Universal understands. They’re not doing this for charity. They’re excited and that’s good for the LGBTQ community, but they’re like, ‘We can make money off of this. This is a genre that works in film, we just have to do it.’

“People want to go to the movies to experience a party of some sort,” Stoller added.

And with some 200 productions from some 63 countries, TIFF is on its way to being a party again. For some movies this could also be an awakening. Sidney, Reginald Hudlin’s documentary for Apple TV+ produced by Oprah Winfrey about Sidney Poitier, will be released eight months after the pioneering actor’s death in January at age 94.

“I’ve seen people watch the trailer and some people cry, with a sneak peek,” Hudlin said. “What I want people to respond to is that they feel inspired. You think you know Sidney’s life, because he’s been a part of our lives for a lifetime, but when you reveal the details of his life, he gives you a new perspective. By taking him down from the pedestal, you really admire him more.”