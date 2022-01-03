Toronto, Di Marzio announces: “It will happen in the next few days”

More and more confirmations arrive on the transfer of Lorenzo Insigne to the Toronto. The club of MLS in the next few days he is expected in Italy, where he will in all likelihood make an agreement with the player’s entourage, who would seem more and more convinced of the choice.

This is confirmed by the transfer market expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, during the transmission ‘Transfer Market – The original‘. “The player will accept Toronto’s offer – says the journalist -, but he will only move at the end of the season “.

NAPLES, ITALY – OCTOBER 21: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group C match between SSC Napoli and Legia Warszawa at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 21, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

Yes should come shortly: “The Canadian club is expected in Italy in the next few days to define the agreement with Insigne, which will receive essential figures: 11 million net per season, plus 4.5 in bonuses“.

Offer to which Napoli has never responded with a real relaunch. The blue club – according to the same source – is stuck with the offer made a few months ago of three and a half million a year plus a million and a half bonuses, a figure lower than what Insigne earns now.

Francesco Fildi