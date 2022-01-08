Sports

Toronto-Insigne, here we are! The Canadian club on Twitter posts the definition of “tiraggiro”

Tomorrow is the big day of the announcement of Lorenzo Insigne to the Toronto. The Canadian club, around 15, will formalize the purchase of the attacker from Naples who in fact will only join the team from next July. A hit from the Toronto, which is bound to make noise all over the world. In the meantime, however, the same company tweeted in these minutes a small preview – or rather a first clue – in view of tomorrow: citing the definition of the Treccani encyclopedia, in fact, the tweet shows the definition of “tiraggiro”, the Insigne trademark recognized by all. “FRIDAY’S WORD OF THE DAY – In football, shooting around, done by hitting the ball in order to give it a strong return effect. Adaptation of the spoken Neapolitan whirring“, the message with the image of Insigne’s goal against Belgium in the last European championship attached.

