Toronto insists on Serie A, Genoa’s Destro is also in the sights

Toronto on Genoa’s Destro, the striker would like to renew

Among the clubs that would be courting Mattia Destro there is also Toronto, looking for a weight center forward in addition to Lorenzo Insigne, as evidenced by the recent interest in Andrea Belotti: the militant club in MLS is ready to formulate a substantial offer for the Genoa striker, who however intends to extend his contract with the rossoblù team. In the next few days there could be the decisive meeting, but the situation is still to be defined.