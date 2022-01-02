Toronto insists on Serie A, Genoa’s Destro is also in the sights
Among the players expiring in June 2022, and therefore among those who already today could agree with a different club than the current one, there is also Mattia Destro, a striker now in force at Genoa, and whose future is still a big question.
Toronto on Genoa’s Destro, the striker would like to renew
Among the clubs that would be courting Mattia Destro there is also Toronto, looking for a weight center forward in addition to Lorenzo Insigne, as evidenced by the recent interest in Andrea Belotti: the militant club in MLS is ready to formulate a substantial offer for the Genoa striker, who however intends to extend his contract with the rossoblù team. In the next few days there could be the decisive meeting, but the situation is still to be defined.
Destro and Fantasy Football, a respectable performance
The first part of the season of Mattia Destro, beyond the performance of the team which was not exactly exceptional, was more than satisfactory from the point of view of Fantasy Football: 7 goals in 11 appearances, 2 yellow cards, 6.41 the average vote transformed into 8.23 of fantamedia by the aforementioned bonuses and malus. A curriculum of respect for the fantasy coaches, which hopefully can also be confirmed in the second half of the season.