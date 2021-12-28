“Toronto is a concrete hypothesis but Lorenzo is waiting for other offers. Two leads denied, he can start again in January”

Emanuele Cammaroto writes in his editorial for NapoliMagazine:

“Case Insigne: De Laurentiis has made his offer and does not satisfy the player and his entourage. ADL will remain consistent with the strategy implemented and does not intend to move away from its proposal: if Insigne wants to stay, it will have to reduce its claims. The player’s unhappy season so far does not help him in support of his renewal requests. Toronto it is a concrete hypothesis, even if Insigne is waiting for other offers. Deny the tracks Bayern Munich and Tottenham. Napoli also evaluates the possibility of freeing the player in January and collecting compensation. At each, a sort of Hamsik bis cannot be excluded. Even this explains an attempt made a few weeks ago for Boga, who will however go to Atalanta. It makes us think, among other things, that Boga goes to Bergamo for 22 million, while up to the most recent Naples survey the price asked of the Neapolitans was 37 million. It is the confirmation that between Naples and Sassuolo there is no feeling, the Campania club is not in the good graces of Carnevali and it will be difficult to do business on this axis. If Insigne were to leave during the current season, Napoli would not take another winger and it is planned to move Lozano to the left. “