Toronto pays tribute to Sidney Poitier with a documentary about his life

Toronto (Canada), Sep 10 (EFE).- A few months after the death of Sidney Poitier, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) pays tribute to the actor with the premiere this Saturday of “Sidney”, an Apple documentary TV+ that reconstructs his life with characters like Harry Belafonte or Halle Berry.

Although the emblematic actor, the first black artist to win an Oscar statuette, could not see the finished film, Poitier did approve the making of the documentary when producer Derik Murray proposed the project to him in 2018.

Thanks to this, “Sidney”, which is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who has also made fiction films such as “House Party” (1990), “Boomerang” (1992) or “Marshall” (2017), has been able to count on the actor himself, who narrates the film.

Although by the time filming began, Poitier was not in physical condition to shoot, Hudlin has had recordings in the possession of Oprah Winfrey, who is one of the producers of the film, in which the actor himself narrates his life, from his childhood in the Bahamas until his arrival in the United States when he was 15 years old.

In the film, Poitier thus described his arrival and beginnings in the United States.

“From the moment I got off the ship, America started telling me, ‘You’re not who you think you are.’ Hollywood had this habit of using black people in the most disrespectful ways. I said, ‘I can’t represent that.’ “.

INSPIRING LIFE

Hudlin has also had extensive archive material as well as collaboration in the form of interviews with characters such as, among others, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, Lenny Kravitz, Robert Redford, Denzel Washington and Oprah Winfrey herself. .

Hudlin has called the life of Poitier, who was also a prominent black rights activist, “inspiring” for migrants, oppressed people or artists.

The director pointed out in a recent interview that without Sidney Poitier the arrival to the Presidency of the United States of the first black person, Barack Obama, would not have been possible.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV + and in theaters on September 23.

Faced with the calm power of Poitier and “Sidney”, the hubbub has reached the Toronto show thanks to the controversial local rapper, Drake.

Drake and NBA star LeBron James are two of the producers of “Black Ice”, another documentary that also premieres this Saturday on the Galas program.

“Black Ice,” directed by Hubert Davis, explores the history of racism in the North American professional ice hockey league, which remains Canada’s national sport to this day.

CONTROVERSY IN TORONTO

The film shows how, between 1895 and 1930, the Colored Hockey League (CHL) operated on the east coast of Canada, an ice hockey league exclusively for black players and where many of the innovations that can still be seen today began. in professional games.

And although from 1930, the members of CHL were able to join the professional hockey league along with white players, racism towards black athletes, from the hands of spectators to managers through other players, has been constant.

However, the controversy has reached Toronto not because of the content of “Black Ice” but because of the way in which the film has been made.

On September 4, Bill Hunter, former director of the NBA Players Association, filed a lawsuit in the US courts requesting 10 million dollars from Drake, James and the rest of the producers for appropriation of intellectual property.

According to Hunter, in 2019 he bought the rights to make a film or audiovisual production of the book on which “Black Ice” is based. For their part, the documentary’s producers have rejected Hunter’s lawsuit.

Also today, the films by three Latin American directors are premiering at TIFF: “Amor y Matemáticas”, by Mexican Claudia Sainte-Luce, “La hija de todos las rabies”, by Nicaraguan Laura Baumeister, and “So Much Tenderness”, by the Colombian Lina Rodriguez.

Of the three films, “The daughter of all rages” stands out, the first Nicaraguan feature film directed by a woman, a story about an 11-year-old girl who survives with her mother in the largest garbage dump in Nicaragua.

Baumeister’s film is one of the 13 nominated for the Kutxabank Award in the New Directors section of the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, which is being held this year between 16 and 24 September. EFE

