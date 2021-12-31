Toronto unleashed, not only Insigne: they aimed for a Rossoneri!

The Canadian club is shopping in Italy and, as CityTorino.com reports, could also attack the AC Milan player.

An interesting axis is being born between Serie A and the USA with a Major League Soccer club ready to go crazy to sign the stars of our championship in the expiration of the contract.

A particular market path that leads to America, and which could see several local talents abandon the Italian championship for important overseas contracts. A few hours ago the market expert Alfredo Pedullà announced that the executives of the Toronto they would close shortly for Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. For the Neapolitan in particular, a monstrous offer of about ten million euros a year would be ready.

President De Laurentiis has no intention of making upward offers to keep the 24th in Naples and the next few days could be decisive in this regard. But, according to the latest rumors, they are not the only blues that the Canadian club would like to add to their squad.

Toronto on Romagnoli and Bernardeschi

According to what was reported by CityTorino.com, in fact, the American club would have targeted two other Italian players. These are the Juventus player Federico Bernardeschi and the Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. Both are due to expire next June and Toronto would also be counting on an onerous contract to convince them. The Rossoneri defender is negotiating the renewal with Milan but so far an agreement has not yet been reached with his agent, Mino Raiola.

The future of the class of ’95 and a proposal from MLS could complicate its renewal with the Devil, but it is still early to talk about this eventuality, since there is no particular confirmation at this time. As the portal explains, President Bill Manning has relaunched a rather ambitious project, so much so that in recent weeks there have also been contacts with Luis Suarez and Belotti.