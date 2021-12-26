Toronto’s super offer, Marotta at the window and the truth about Tottenham: this is what is happening between Insigne and Napoli | First page

Lorenzo Insigne and a future yet to be written. The negotiations for the renewal of the Italian captain’s contract are at a standstill because there remains a substantial difference between supply and demand. The Naples he put on the plate a four years worth 3.5 million euros plus bonuses while the request is for 5 million euros to go up. There are currently no conditions for reaching an agreement.

SUPER OFFER – Inter is always vigilant on Insigne even if he has not yet submitted a concrete offer. On Conte’s interest in his Tottenham, only denials rain. Who is serious is the Toronto that the pressure on Insigne is increasing: 7 million a season to convince him to become the new star of the club and the MLS. Lorenzo is fascinated by the economic and image prospects. For him it would be an important life choice to leave his city and his heart to try a new experience overseas. There are the conditions to reach the finish line now it’s up to De Laurentiis to take a step towards his captain otherwise it will be goodbye.