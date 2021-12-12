Torre del Greco-Messina 2-1. Live from 10 on SuperTennis

Martinez dominates Zapata Miralles: Torre del Greco “sees” tricolor

In the fourth and last singular the Spanish Pedro Martinez Portero, number 60 of the world ranking at the end of 2021, showed all its qualities, leaving no way out for the compatriot Bernabè Zapata Miralles, number 124 ATP, also returning from his best season in his career.

The New Tennis standard bearer with an extremely aggressive tennis constantly put the player of the coach Vela Messina under pressure (immediately broken to zero in the opening game), not giving him time to organize his plot, adding a much more effective serve than that of the rival.

After a practically perfect first set, the 24-year-old from Alzira on 2-2 of the second set the break despite the attempted reaction of his peer from Valencia (they have been separated for just three months), but little assisted by the serve. Martinez continued to push, snatching the serve from Zapata Miralles again and flying to 5-2, but the Sicilian club player had a jolt of pride and with a run of eight points to zero he returned to 4-5 .

The player from Torre del Greco, the best ranked among the protagonists of the men’s final, did not break down and closed the discussion, amid the enthusiasm of the Campania fans who see the Scudetto ever closer.

“It’s really nice to see the warmth of the audience and the boost it can give you, it’s my first year in this team and I have been received in a splendid way. – underlines Martinez to SuperTennis microphones – and I’m glad to give them satisfaction. Bernabe and I know each other very well and therefore I knew what to do on the pitch: I tried to push hard right away with my right and I succeeded, forcing him on the defensive. At 5-2 in the second set I was unable to close, but I remained calm and I was able to take advantage of the next turn of service“.