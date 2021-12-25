Sports

TORREIRA, 5 months with the wind in its sails: and the redemption …

Wherever he went, he was able to leave a great memory of himself. Lucas Torreira has an incredible ability: he always knows how to enter the hearts of his new fans immediately. And – more importantly – it remains there even after many years. Whether it’s Pescara, Genoa or London, the response from the stands for him has always been the same: esteem and affection. It is no coincidence that his impact with Florence was devastating to say the least, a love story that began after the first games and which was consolidated over the course of a first round as a protagonist. The goal scored against Sassuolo was probably the icing on the cake of five months spent with the wind in the sails, a happy period that the former Arsenal had not really experienced for too long.

Never like this since 2018
The numbers testify to this: to date, the midfielder has accumulated 17 appearances for a total of 1,295 ‘. A very high score that Torreira did not even ring from his first season in the Premier League, in 2018/19, where he was able to immediately establish himself in Emery’s team at the end of his first, long period in Italy. A country that the “caudillo” (as someone has already renamed it) has always had in his heart and it is no coincidence that when there was the opportunity to return, Lucas jumped at the opportunity. No Spain, no South America. His head was only for Florence, a city he had been dreaming of for a year now (Fiorentina, with Pradè, had been looking for him for some time) and in which he immediately consecrated himself.

Close redemption
And where it will likely take root soon, given that since November the purple club has been in talks to take over the entire card from Arsenal for a figure close to 15 million euros. Relations with the Gunners are good and the happy ending is just around the corner, to the delight of Florence which – after the magic of Pizarro in the Montella cycle – has finally found a director with all the trimmings after so many years.

