Torreira “pushes” Vlahovic away in January, the latest

Fiorentina: to sell Vlahovic the key is Torreira

Fiorentina sells Dusan Vlahovic. After the “no” to the renewal of the contract, 18 months after the expiry of the agreement with Fiorentina, president Rocco Commisso would have decided to sell Dusan Vlahovic while the championship is in progress.

To do this, however, you need two things. A buyer willing to value the player 70 million euros and the willingness of the tip to accept the new project. Arsenal would be in the front line to take Vlahovic during the January transfer market from which the Tuscan club must redeem the Lucas Torreira card.

Torreira is worth 15 million

Therefore, a discount on the Vlahovic’s price could be obtained from Arsenal in the event of the sale of the Serbian. Torreira, in fact, has taken the Viola team on his shoulders in recent months, filling an important gap in the middle of the field.

Between Arsenal and Commisso’s club there is an agreement for the loan until June with the right of redemption (15 million) of Torreira. For this reason Fiorentina, who would like to keep him, hopes to sell Vlahovic to the Gunners.

Fiorentina: Arsenal on Vlahovic

For this very reason the same Fiorentina would be pushing Arsenal to really come forward for Vlahovic in January. The Tuscan club hopes that the Gunners will put on the table a reasonable offer for the Serbian, which at that point could also contain Torreira’s ransom. The road is not easy to follow since Vlahovic, and his entourage, have clearly made it clear to the club that they do not want to accept offers during the current championship (and perhaps not even at the end of the year when they expire), but the lily company hopes that a good offer can satisfy all parties.