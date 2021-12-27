Torrential rains in Brazil, the death toll worsens

The number of victims caused by floods that hit the state of Bahia where torrential rains fell. This was reported in the local press that speaks of several cities where floods and landslides caused by flooding of rivers have been recorded. “I can’t remember such a great tragedy in Bahia’s recent history,” State Governor Rui Costa said after flying over the affected areas in the cities of Itabuna, Ilheus and Itajuipe. The latest victim is a 60-year-old man drowned in a river in the municipality of Aurelino Leal.

After weeks of pouring rain, two dams overflowed, causing the flooding of rivers to rise further, which overflowed in several cities in the southern part of the state over the weekend. First the Igua dam collapsed, near the city of Vitoria da Conquista, then, on Sunday, the dam in the Chapada Diamantica region also overflowed, triggering sudden floods that forced the residents to flee. On Sunday afternoon, the number of municipalities in a state of emergency has risen to 72, 58 of which in crisis due to floods. According to the figures released by the civil protection, they are counted on the whole 35,000 displaced persons since the beginning of the meteorological crisis.

Bad weather has been bringing the state of Bahia to its knees since the beginning of November. It has forced thousands of people to flee their homes and made it very difficult to reach different locations. In total, people in some way affected by the exceptional weather conditions are 430,869.