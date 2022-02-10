TORRI: “There have been no improvements since the beginning”

The analysis of the defeat. Yet another and perhaps one of the most worrying. Why the Rome he loses one of the goals, difficult given the scoreboard, but without fighting against Inter whose superiority was all too evident. And the day after the sad exit from the Italian Cup we wonder about the work of the club, of the players and of Mourinho. “Roma hasn’t grown an inch”attacks Augusto Ciardi. He echoes him Alessio Nardo: “A mediocre team group for years: having established that it will not start again from them, what was the use of Mourinho’s first year?”

“Roma continue to make a fool of themselves: beyond yesterday with Inter, they made a fool of themselves with Genoa, with Juve. What is Roma’s plan? Here we are not at the cinema “, concludes Gianluca Lengua.

Piero Torri wonders about the path of Rome: “It has always been this, since the beginning of the season there have been no improvements”. Checco Oddo Casano instead expresses himself on the quality of the defensive package: “These defenders are the worst in the Giallorossi history of the last 10/15 years”.

The key word is addiction: looking back, general internal and external addiction to mediocrity has lasted for more or less 2-3 years. I would like a conceptual and emotional rebellion against this state of affairs. Mourinho’s main fault is what has always been his specialty: transferring the feeling of the match to the team, of going on the pitch with a certain attitude (FEDERICO NISII, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Roma has always been like this this year, since the beginning of the season there have been no improvements. I think it is worth more than it has proven. But did you understand what Roma are, how they play, what game idea they have, what do they want to do on the pitch? I didn’t understand it. This year Rome has never been (PIERO TORRI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

It was a match addressed immediately, I thought Roma were doing something more and they tried a little in the second half. This kind of setbacks in the game and in being on the field are too frequent. It does not seem to me that there is little quality, but that it lacks personality (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

This Rome conveys a disturbing sense of helplessness. Yesterday’s defeat is another watershed between will, possibility and real values. Roma often approaches the matches as a brancaleone army, the first 15 minutes of yesterday were aberrant. With the ball at their feet, they are a frenetic team, frightened and rough in their choices, without a bad press and in an unmarked area. Roma’s defenders are the worst in the Giallorossi history of the last 10-15 years, a constant damage for at least three years. The only way is to buy stronger players and sell several holders (CHECCO ODDO CASANO, Retesport, 104.2, 1927 On Air – The Story Continues …)

Rome defeated at San Siro for clear and manifest inferiority, it would be dishonest to shift attention to the referee direction, because we saw an embarrassing superiority on the part of the Nerazzurri. I saw Inter cannibals, running like mad and our team almost engaged in a friendly kick. The first quarter of an hour was a nightmare: a shameful entry into the field, without reaction Roma got caught with a ball. Exactly the opposite of what it took to try to conquer the Meazza. Zero personality, zero ideas, zero pride. In the squad there are indecent elements, of an embarrassing technical and character poverty. This was not the game in which you had to prove you were stronger but at least spirit and attachment to the shirt (MAX LIGHT, Retesport, 104.2, 1927 On Air – The Story Continues …)

Roma is a disorganized team, with little personality, a formation that conveys a sense of powerlessness and the idea of ​​leaving already beaten from the start. The motivations in these great challenges should come naturally, entering the field so limp is unthinkable. In the first 15 minutes, Inter could close the case. After the Nerazzurri they managed the game, granting the field to Roma (FABIO PETRUZZI, Retesport, 104.2, 1927 On Air – The Story Continues …)

Roma continues to give half games to their opponents, apart from the occasion of Zaniolo, we have been outclassed by Inter. Then in the second half there was greater balance, but if in 95 minutes you play football for only 25, it never gets light. From Mourinho it was legitimate to expect something more, at the moment he did the best things in the media. At the moment, in this Rome, the Portuguese did not give that surplus value expected when he was hired (CICCIO GRAZIANI, Retesport, 104.2, 1927 On Air – The Story Continues …)

Inter-Roma decrees the end of the season. Roma players are poorer in character than technically, if you approach the most important game of the season in that way it means that you are worth little. I hear that Mourinho should bring out the mentality, but it would be like pulling honey out of turnips… With these values, Roma cannot go forward even in the Conference. And in Europe they don’t stop as Inter did yesterday … (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Evidently either Mourinho has lost appeal or the players inside really don’t have anything. Assuming there is a project, the first year was literally thrown down the toilet. And don’t tell me that the victory of the Conference will change something, for me the shame of participating is greater than the satisfaction of winning it … Pinto is the face of the weakness of this society: to hear him speak he looks like a sardine in the midst of sharks, but where are you going? (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

This season will help us understand how to deal with the second and third. I don’t think Roma have a poor squad, but yesterday I saw a slow, cumbersome team unable to overcome pressure (MAX PALOMBELLA, Playroma)

The referees must not be an alibi, but those three points less have an impact on the morale of Roma. If you can’t rely on a great team, the coach’s contribution becomes essential. AC Milan should be the model of Roma (MARCO ANDREOLI, Playroma)

You can’t take a goal after a minute and a half, I’m on Mourinho’s side. However, I expect a reactive team with personality. Roma have a clearly insufficient midfield and they shoot too little on goal. Mkhitaryan is the best player we have right now (CARLO ZAMPA, Playroma)

I haven’t shared a series of referee decisions, but in a match like this, sticking to the referee’s assessment seems almost offensive to me. We saw a difference between the two teams on the pitch and we saw how much work there is to bridge the gap. The warning to Zaniolo is unfair, there was a yellow card for Brozovic, but I didn’t see a management, as Mourinho said, almost decided at the table of the match (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

These continuous defeats of Roma bother me a little. By now there is not even the doubt: yesterday I said that Inter would win and they won but they even had the advantage after 2 ‘with a fantastic goal that calls into question the way in which Roma starts the game (FRANCO MELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

It does not seem to me a game that reinforces the idea that Roma are penalized by the referees, as it has been on other occasions. If we give this weight to the referee in yesterday’s game, we risk not giving him the right weight when there are, and have been, unfavorable things towards Roma (ALESSANDRO VOCALELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

If we think of a Roma that must win after three years, Mancini should be sold. When you want to improve the team, you have to change the owners and not the substitutes (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Every time I see Dzeko playing I wonder how Roma could have given the Bosnian to a team that was fighting with her for the top positions at the start. He was a sensational own goal. The first quarter of an hour was embarrassing, it’s a huge mistake by the coach and the team. When Mourinho says that Roma are small, he is right: the club is not small, or maybe even, but the team is small (LUIGI FERRAJOLO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

You have to look higher than Mourinho, you have to look at the property: many choices are beginning to not return to me. It would be appropriate for the property to speak. They take Mourinho and from what it seemed they must have made a great team, but in the summer they made an insufficient transfer market and in January too. Roma continues to make a fool: beyond yesterday with Inter, they made a fool of Genoa, with Juve. What is Roma’s plan? Here we are not at the cinema (GIANLUCA LENGUA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

We are on 9 February and Roma clings to the only obstacle: the Conference League. Against this Inter you can lose, the problem is how you lose. The usual team that, frankly, I didn’t expect was Mourinho’s Roma, I expected more. It would be interesting to know what the owners expect, given that in 8 months Roma has not grown an inch. Does it take a whole season to figure out who isn’t from Rome? Can we certify that of the 100 million spent last summer, 30% was thrown away? I keep thinking that Mourinho is the only one to get us out of this situation, I don’t see genes of the lamp around … (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

The right attitude was missing yesterday. You can lose with Inter, but you can’t miss the interpretation of the match. The players are giving us years of mediocrity, but I expect more from a special coach: I expect character, concentration, nastiness. The team group has been mediocre for years. Established that this team will not start again, what was the use of this first year? (ALESSIO NARDO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Something more was expected from Rome, but it is not possible to discount on the attitude. It is disheartening that there is not a minimum of character, it was a game from inside or outside, it started from 0-0 and with the same conditions, net of quality and characteristics, instead you go under after a minute of play. But how is it done? (VALENTINA CATONI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I hope Karsdorp wants to leave. He does not attack, he does not defend, he just gives the ball back: a irrelevant player. The goal scored by Dzeko would have done anyone. You can’t play 5-a-side with irrelevant full-backs, the technical difference is evident, look at Perisic and then the Roma full-backs: what do they do during the match? (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

What added value has Mourinho given to Roma up to now? (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I would invite the Roma people to reflect on the value of the players: one thing is Zaniolo, another is Totti. Look at his missed goal, if he had scored that goal, things would have changed (MARIO MATTIOLI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Oliveira and Maitland-Niles had been heralded as great footballers, but they are normal players who do not change what happened before in this team. Roma fails to make two passes in a row and loses all the big matches (FERNANDO ORSI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I was thinking about everything, except that we would arrive on February 9 waiting to play the Conference, since there are no concrete ambitions in the league and you have not allowed yourself anything more in the Italian Cup (JACOPO PALIZZI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)