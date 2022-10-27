Tory Lanez is indifferent to his revelation about Drake and The Weeknd

After the revelation of the refusal of collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd, the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez responds to a user that he was not embarrassed to speak about it publicly.

“My Ga is not embarrassing for me, I am a talented artist”

In 2020the case Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion exploded. Since then, his career has been on the wane. Despite this problem, he had announced projects and new musical cooperations. So far, nothing has filtered on this side.

In view of these facts, Internet users are wondering if it was inappropriate for Tory to make his recent revelation. Indeed, he revealed that he sends requests for collaborations to drake and The Weeknd for years without answers.

Faced with this, his admirers let him know that he could do without it given his talent. However, his detractors wondered why he was the first to talk about it. Another on Twitter says: “It’s embarrassing what you say and who would admit it…”.

The rapper responds: “My Ga it’s not embarrassing for me, I’m a talented artist. There is no pleasant loss (shrug emoji)”. Often following such a revelation, we observe a favorable reversal of the situation.

When we carefully examine the condition of The nosewe understand that the case which opposes him to Megan explains the distance that rappers take with him. However, he maintains that he is innocent.