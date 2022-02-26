Toshack, admitted seriously due to COVID

The former coach of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid John Benjamin Toshack is admitted to the ICU of a Barcelona hospital in serious condition due to COVID and in need of mechanical ventilation from this Saturday. The former Wales coach has been admitted to a Barcelona hospital in serious condition since Monday of this week, as it has been known this Saturday, for the publication in El Diario Vasco of information from the journalist Pedro Soroeta, a personal friend of the family of the former Cup champion with Real Sociedad in 1987.

Toshack was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Barcelona suffering from severe pneumonia due to the coronavirus, and that he has not been able to overcome for six days. To the point that in the last few hours his situation has worsened, because he seems to have very low oxygenation in the blood. A prudent silence is kept in his environment about his state of health, maintaining hope and optimism that you can get ahead in this difficult time of your life.

Born in Cardiff in 1949, Toshack had not managed a team since his last adventure on the bench at Tractor Sazsi. At 72, the Welsh manager is in serious condition and struggling to overcome pneumonia worsened by COVID. His career on the bench is very long since he took charge of Swansea, a club from which he retired as a player. As first coach he also directed Sporting Lisbon, Real Sociedad on three occasions (his main club), Real Madrid (from which he was dismissed when he was leader of the First Division), Deportivo, Besiktas, Saint-Ettener, Catania, and Real Murcia. And he was the manager of Welsh and Macedonia.