Toshack after Covid: “I’m doing the hardest preseason of my life”

“I’m only here to play twenty minutes… but please, let there be no extension”. coming back to life. Like so many others, the covid invaded his body and was about to finish him off. He also gets a phrase from here: “No problem. It takes four friends to carry the box.” Nine days in the ICU and little hopeful medical reports confirm that this little walk on the beach and this talk about football and life are a triumph of medicine and a man who never gives up. That, as Liverpool’s anthem says, never walk alone: ​​”It’s been terrible. I’ve been away for nine days. It was nine, right, Nessie?”, he asks his wife, Maite Angulo -Mai, for friends- to whom He affectionately calls that. As everyone in Liverpool called the wife of the legendary Bill Shankly.

“Look, in nine days you can lose a league. But I won mine.” Says a man with iron health throughout his working life. A guy who, aside from sports injuries, had never been sick: “At the age of 24, at Liverpool, I had a muscle problem. They told me it would be difficult to play again. But they won three leagues, a European Cup and a UEFA Cup.. Then I injured my ankle. That was it”.

Of those nine days in the ICU, Toshack has no memory. He was later when he learned that the world of football had turned on him. John was not aware – now perhaps he is – that in Spanish football, due to his sporting career and charisma, he is quite a character. “Everyone has turned to me. It has been incredible. The people from the Barcelona Clinic, the people from the teams I’ve been through… The Vulture called every day“.

It is strange that he did not know exactly that in Spanish football he is loved and respected: “Now people remind me a lot of the phrases from all these years, about running around like headless chickens, that about the usual eleven bastards and all that… But the only thing I do is translate from English to Spanish and people find it funny. Once, I said about a Valdano press conference something about how the birds sing and the clouds rise and that’s where it came together.”

“If I were president of a club, I wouldn’t mind having Simeone on the bench”

The recovery is being slow and hard. The gals advances step by step. He tries to recover the old ways. Among them, the daily walk and reading the Daily Mail and MARCA, the two newspapers that he buys daily. “I was in a gym. They moved my whole body but I suffered a lot. I told them that I didn’t need so much, that I didn’t have to play any games anymore. I prefer walks in the open air. I miss those walks from my house in Zarauz to Getaria. Fifty minutes there and fifty minutes back. Yes, the umbrella was my best friend. You could go out with the sun and come back with the rain. That house in Zarauz, next to the Arguiano restaurant, is the best house I’ve had in Spain.”

Automatically, Toshack is reminded of the number of countries in which he has lived: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, Azerbayn, Iran… He has enjoyed his profession and football in all of them: “The time of the Wydad of Casablanca, in Morocco, was wonderful. Let’s put seventy thousand people in the field. We won the League in 2015, after ten years. In a semi-final of the African Champions League, I was kicked out. At the break I already knew that it was stopped, the doctor told me. The first and second goalkeepers were doing military service and the Moroccan government did not give them permission. There are places where strange things happen.

If he had to keep a derby, he would definitely choose the one in Turkey: “The hottest I have ever experienced is Besiktas-Galatasaray. the rivalry is terrible. They have to avoid putting on those games with two or three games to go because, if not, anything can happen.”

A compulsive football consumer, Toshack is now in the process of re-engaging himself back to the present. And that leads us directly to the Champions League final, Real Madrid-Liverpool, two of his clubs: “They are ready for anything. They are teams used to always playing with tension and at the highest level. I don’t think Liverpool is influenced by playing for the Premier and the FA Cup right now. It was always like that there. Klopp and Ancelotti are doing a good job in their teams.”

Surprisingly, his tastes for the bench do not go there and a name comes up that attracts attention: “If I were president of a football club, I wouldn’t mind having Simeone as a coach. seems very smart. Although what he does on the field, getting up with the public, he has nothing to do with what I did “.

And Toshack must be reminded that one night he jumped to the center of the field of the old Atocha field, to celebrate a goal by Real Sociedad: “Yeah, but it was a goal against Real Madrid. A goal from Carlos Xavier. A great goal! A volley and boom! great goal It had to be celebrated.”

His taste in players is also clear: “Search, search in Marca. I write an article on Mondays and, Before he signed for Madrid, when he played for Olympique de Lyon, I already said that Benzema was going to be one of the best“.

I made Bale debut and he is a good boy, I think his representative is not helping him too much

The talk comes hours after Real Madrid’s comeback against City. We talked about the mystique of Bernabu, something that he could not experience because the great Milan crossed his path. Still, he was one of the few coaches who was able to beat Sacchi’s team: 1-0 at Chamartn to lose 2-0 at San Siro.

Toshack is one of those who believes in the magic of stadiums: “When I was playing, The Kop at Anfield was impressive, with all those people there, standing. It was said that when Liverpool attacked at the back of The Kop, people would absorb to keep the ball there. And when we defended with The Kop behind us, people were blowing the ball away.”

Amazed by what he saw at the Bernabu, he asked about the number of Ancelotti’s collaborators: “There were more people on the bench than on the pitch. Now it takes a lot of helpers to do what three of us used to do. The College of Coaches is doing a lot to lower unemployment. At Liverpool Paisley was on the bench and Shankly stayed upstairs, because he saw football better. If Shankly went down, something bad was happening at Liverpool.”

Toshack has always been very traditional in his conception of football and the work of the coach. Throughout his working life he has written down each of his workouts in a black cover book, and when in doubt, he opened it like opening a reference book.: “It’s all in the black book,” he says.

So about VAR… we didn’t even talk about it. As expected, he is against the tool: “Look, the referee has always been the referee. What the referee said was what mattered. That’s how it’s been all my life and that’s how it should be. They put you and me in front of a screen, with the same play, and we are able to see two different plays.”

Nor is he surprised by a World Cup in winter and to be aware of the classification of Wales, in the playoffs: “Money can do everything. I’m not surprised by a World Cup in November and December but…what will happen to the garters?”

About his compatriot Bale, he does not want to expand too much. He was the one who trusted him and made him debut for Wales when he was manager: “He was only 17 years old. He was a pure left-back then. He has extraordinary talent. I once said of him that, with that left hand, with that foot, he is capable of opening a can of meat.. He is a good boy. It’s a shame about the injuries. Honestly, I think his representative hasn’t helped him too much either.”

After lunch, Toshack takes the opportunity to take a short walk with their dogs. He is twelve and jokes with the number: “I hope they don’t get too injured because we can only make one change.”

Now it takes a lot of helpers to do what we used to do between three

Football also invades this facet of his life. One of the dogs is called Hugo Sánchez. Small, fast, cunning. He is the most independent of the group. “It’s like Hugh. They said it was an island, that he was alone, up there, and then he scored 38 goals. One of the games I remember best was the last of that League, against Oviedo. Hugo needed three goals to equal the record and all the teammates worked to get them. And I marked them. Mark the three that were missing.”

Another of the dogs shares two amazing matches with the trainer. When he was adopted, he came in with the name Tosh and his birthdate matches John’s: March 22nd. “He’s one of his favorites,” Mai notes. “He puts the Real shirt on him“.

The San Sebastian club is a constant in the conversation with Toshack. He recalls with amazing precision templates and line-ups, the trip to Lisbon to sign Ocano and Carlos Xavier or a legendary training session, when he put the entire squad to play against Arconada, Gorriz, Larraaga and Gajate to show that, being well organized, they would not score a single goal: “And that’s how it was. They weren’t marked in all the training.”

He also uses the voice of a BBC announcer to recount his favorite play: “Clemence serves, Keegan prolongs, the ball reaches Toshaaaack… goal! 1-0. it was a classic“.

Welcome to the pitch. here we continue the eleven bastards of always.