Toshiba suspends its plan to split the company

The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba He said he is suspending his plan to split the group into two companies after rejection by shareholders last month and is weighing the possibility of a sale.

The firm announced in a statement that its management will hold discussions with private investment funds and other potential investors about potential offers.

A new special committee will also “identify which privatization offer is best for our diverse shareholder base” and report back at the annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for June.

This decision comes after shareholders voted at the end of March, in a non-binding decision, against management’s proposal to split the company in two.

crisis in the company

Formerly a symbol of Japan’s technological and business power, Toshiba it has been mired in various scandals, financial troubles and high-profile resignations in recent years.

Several major shareholders noted in that vote that the division of Toshiba would aggravate the group’s governance problems by creating more management positions and opted for a sale to a private investor. (AFP)

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.