“Tota” Medina, new coach of Motagua, is hospitalized

The Soccer Club Motagua reported this Monday that his new coach, the Argentine Hernan “Tota” Medinais in poor health and consequently had to be hospitalized.

Through a statement, the blue box notified that the Argentine strategist was diagnosed an infectious respiratory process that has had him in poor health.

Hernán Medina had to be hospitalized since March 31 and fortunately he has evolved satisfactorily.

It is expected that in the next few hours he can be given a medical discharge to return to team work.

“The Motagua Football Club is committed to being informed about the health of our coach in order to avoid speculation”, indicated the capital team.