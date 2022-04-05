“Tota” Medina, new coach of Motagua, is hospitalized
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The Soccer Club Motagua reported this Monday that his new coach, the Argentine Hernan “Tota” Medinais in poor health and consequently had to be hospitalized.
Through a statement, the blue box notified that the Argentine strategist was diagnosed an infectious respiratory process that has had him in poor health.
Hernán Medina had to be hospitalized since March 31 and fortunately he has evolved satisfactorily.
It is expected that in the next few hours he can be given a medical discharge to return to team work.
“The Motagua Football Club is committed to being informed about the health of our coach in order to avoid speculation”, indicated the capital team.
It should be remembered that Motagua’s next game will be this Wednesday, April 6, when they face nothing more and nothing less than Olimpia in what will be a new edition of the capital’s classic.
After 12 games played, the Blues are going through a crisis as they are in fifth place with just 15 points while the Whites are the leader with 25 units.
César “Nene Obando” has been the interim coach of Motagua but unfortunately for his interests he could not obtain the desired results, so the blue club appointed the Argentine Hernán Medina as his new DT.