(total) area of ​​interest; Todd, Aki, Maite, Vin…

The 18 films most anticipated and most desired by the public will be sovereign here as it is the popular vote that decides which title will be awarded. Better said, title. Because the second prize for the best European film is scheduled. And it’s not just about a trophy, a statue, some honour. No, it’s money. 50,000 euros. 20,000 euros. They will be obtained by distribution companies who will keep the winners in circulation throughout the 23-24 season.

Maybe all of them are not there. No, for example, the Golden Lion of Venice, Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Creatures’ is missing. But they are, well they are, they will all be posted over these nine days in September. Starting, perhaps even more so, with ‘The Zone of Interest’ from ‘Under the Skin’ and ‘The Fall’ director Jonathan Glazer. Grand Jury Prize at Cannes, this is a devastating and dazzling adaptation of Martin Amis’s no less terrifying novel, rejected by many editors and defined by the most outspoken critics as ‘a desolate tale of infamy’. On the screen, in a unique role, Sandra Hüller, whom we will also see in ‘Anatomy d’un chute’, Palme d’Or at Cannes. Signed by Justin Trier, it begins, continues and ends between the domestic and the bestial, the millimeter and the biological. Here too, always, devastation.

18 movies. Which, after its screening at the Lido, includes the Spanish candidates for the first list of possible finalists for the Oscar for Best Film Not in English. ‘The Snow Society’, of course. From Bayonne. In ‘Variety’ he said that this proposal was and is ‘disastrous’. 18. And all the desired. Desired. Because Indissoluble is a film by Matteo Garrone, director of ‘Gomorrah’ and ‘Dogman’. In ‘Io Capitano’, he takes aim at the immigration policy of Meloni and his people, with a pure celluloid shot to the jaw. 18 movies. Some stars. authentic. ‘May December’, starring Todd Haynes of ‘Carol’ and ‘Far From Heaven’, tells the story of a woman jailed for the horrific crime of falling in love with a man 23 years her junior. When the waters calmed down they got married. Had children. The film captures the moment when a film about the case is about to be shot. It will be Natalie Portman who will play the role of Julianne Moore. Their encounter becomes unbelievable. It also doesn’t hurt to see Cate Blanchett playing the apostate mother abbess of an Australian monastery in this segment, where an aboriginal child arrives. It’s called ‘The New Boy’. It went through Cannes and was produced by Kate herself.

18. The premiere of one of them will be attended by the Minister of Culture of the country, which she represents not only in this section but also in the Oscar and Goya races. We talk about ‘infinite memory’. We are talking about the story of love and Alzheimer’s. We’re talking about Maite Alberdi, the Chilean with the Basque surname, who has already won the Donostia 2020 Audience Award with her ‘El agent mole’. Now it wants to remind us that the body “always remembers love.”

The list of 18 pearls of Zinemaldia 2023 includes the best VIN vendors over the years: ‘Perfect Days’, the award for Best Male Performance at Cannes for its actor Koji Yakusho, films with perfect stillness, what a public bathroom cleaner listens to on his way to work. Is to Patti Smith and the Kinks. It is a Zen picture drawn between sadness and happiness. Easy. Easy.

Studded with 18 diamonds. A Petzold. A Michel Franco. And Kaurismaki. He always.