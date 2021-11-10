total break with Napoli

L’ Inter has never been so close to Lorenzo Insigne. The break between the Frattamaggiore striker and Napoli now seems total after months of back and forth, and the Nerazzurri club is aiming for close the deal within a few months to secure it from next season.

Inter-Lorenzo Insigne: frost between the player and Aurelio De Laurentiis

The frost has fallen in the last few days between Napoli and the player’s agents. The prosecutor Vincenzo Pisacane to “Il Roma” confirmed that the operations for the renewal of the contract are in a stalemate that seems unsolvable : “Napoli almost offered half of what he earns today and of course we are dealing peacefully. Everyone plays his game, but society must take a step forward “.

“The renewals are made on the rise – thundered the agent -. Just look at the treatment of those who signed a new contract before Insigne. Needless to say, Lorenzo remained displaced “. The player’s agents expect a step forward from the Neapolitan club, which however seems increasingly unlikely.

Inter-Lorenzo Insigne: Marotta’s move

After months of waiting, the Nerazzurri are ready to move for the Campania player who is expiring his contract. In January, the Biscione will be able to freely negotiate with the player’s entourage to find an agreement for the next season. The latest rumors speak of an offer from four years of 6 million euros net per season, plus € 7 million signing bonuses and player image rights. An important proposal, which seems to definitively remove any reconciliation between Insigne and Napoli.

Inter-Lorenzo Insigne: Aurelio De Laurentiis unloads him

The position of the patron Aurelio De Laurentiis on the issue is clear: either Insigne accepts a reduction in his salary or it will be goodbye. “I have never forced my hand, I democratically let others decide the best thing for their life, for their profession, for their future – said the president -. If Insigne thinks that his professional life should end in Naples, we are here to welcome him with open arms “.

“If, on the other hand, he thinks that his journey in Naples is over, we will all make a reason, he first who made this choice and we who will have to accept this decision”.

Inter-Lorenzo Insigne: watch out for Everton

The last obstacle between Insigne and Napoli seems to be the Everton. According to the English tabloids, the Liverpool club would be ready to propose a very important offer to the player, however he would prefer to stay in Italy and play in Serie A.

Inter, where Lorenzo Insigne would play

Already sought by Inter in the summer before the arrival of Joaquin Correa, Insigne in the Nerazzurri would take the place of Alexis Sanchez, destined to leave the club at the end of the season: the Chilean striker has offers from several European clubs and also from the American Major League. The Neapolitan striker in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 could recycle himself in the role of second striker, alongside either Dzeko or Lautaro Martinez, or in the role more congenial to him as a winger in a 4-2-3-1 or in a 4- 3-3, providing more offensive solutions to Simone Inzaghi.

