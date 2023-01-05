Total collapse in hospitals in China: COVID patients are cared for on the floor due to a lack of beds

A doctor attends to a patient receiving resuscitation treatment on the floor of a hospital room in Shanghai, China (REUTERS/Staff)

The patientsmostly elderlythey waited lying on stretchers in the corridors and received oxygen sitting in wheelchairs in full rebound in cases of COVID-19 in the capital of China.

On Thursday, the hospital chuiyangliu of Beijing it was crowded with newly arrived patients. By mid-morning there were no more empty beds, although the ambulances continued to bring patients to the center.

A woman cares for an elderly relative lying on a gurney as he receives intravenous treatment in a crowded emergency room at a Beijing hospital

Nurses and doctors scrambled to gather information and triage the most urgent cases.

Medical workers attend to patients in the intensive care unit of the emergency department of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The increase in serious cases requiring hospital care occurs after the chinese regime last month withdrew most of its strict restrictions on pandemic after nearly three years of quarantines, travel bans and school closures, which had a high economic impact and caused protests unpublished streets since the late 1980s.

Coinciding with the outbreak, the European Union It “strongly encouraged” its member countries on Wednesday to require passengers from China to be tested for the virus before leaving the country.

A woman gives a drink to an elderly man lying on a stretcher as he waits in a hospital emergency department, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

In the last week, the community countries have reacted to the situation in the Asian giant with a wide variety of restrictions for those who travel from there, despite their initial commitment to act together.

A relative prays next to a man receiving chest compressions via a CPR device while lying on the floor in a hospital emergency department, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

Italythe first European country to register fatalities due to the pandemic in early 2020, was also the first to require negative COVID-19 tests on flights from China, but France and Spain they were quick to adopt their own measures. This followed the demand for USA to present a negative result obtained in the 48 hours prior to the trip.

China has warned of “countermeasures” if such tests are spread throughout the EU.

For his part, the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusindicated on Wednesday its concern about the lack of data from the Chinese government about the outbreak.

Patients lie in beds in a hospital emergency department amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China

At a press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, mao ningHe said that Beijing has “shared information and data with the international community in an open and transparent manner.”

“Right now, the COVID-19 situation in China is under control,” Mao added. “In addition, we hope that the WHO secretariat will take an objective and impartial position, based on science, to play a positive role in dealing with the pandemic globally.”

To deal with the latest outbreak, China has tried to increase vaccination among the elderly, but its efforts have been hampered by past scandals involving missing medicines and price warnings about adverse vaccine reactions among that part of the population.

A patient receives treatment at a hospital emergency department amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China



Vaccines developed in China are also considered to be less effective than mRNA vaccines used in much of the world.

Despite concerns, Hong Kong announced it will reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross daily without the need for quarantine. Restrictions for those traveling to the mainland were unclear.

Patients in a hospital emergency department amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

Many of the land and sea border posts between the semi-autonomous territory and China have been closed for almost three years and the reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors.

(With information from AP)

