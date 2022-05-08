Technology

Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Drop To $1.65M Reflects Absence Of Bulls By Cointelegraph

Photo of Zach Zach58 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read


Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Drop to $1.65M Reflects Absence of Bulls

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has been trading inside a descending channel for 24 days and the $1.65 trillion support resurfaced on May 6. The drop to this level was followed by (), which reached $35,550, its lowest price in 70 days.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization in billions of dollars. Source: TradingViewIn terms of performance, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell 6% in the last seven days, but this modest correction in the general market does not account for some mid-cap altcoins, which managed to lose 19% or more in the same period.

Altcoins bear the brunt, unsurprisingly In the last seven days, the price of Bitcoin fell 6% and Ether (ETH) fell 3.5%. Meanwhile, altcoins experienced what can only be described as a massacre. Below are the assets that rose the most and those that fell the most among the top 80 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach58 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tinder, a murder and the theft of 8 million in cryptocurrencies

34 mins ago

this speaker brings noise cancellation to the walls of your home

46 mins ago

Binance has paralyzed the cryptocurrency derivatives service in Spain

1 hour ago

Three pieces of advice from a Harvard expert for people who hate their jobs

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button