Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Drop to $1.65M Reflects Absence of Bulls

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has been trading inside a descending channel for 24 days and the $1.65 trillion support resurfaced on May 6. The drop to this level was followed by Bitcoin (BTC), which reached $35,550, its lowest price in 70 days.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization in billions of dollars. Source: TradingView

In terms of performance, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell 6% in the last seven days, but this modest correction in the general market does not account for some mid-cap altcoins, which managed to lose 19% or more in the same period.

Altcoins bear the brunt, as expected

In the last seven days, the price of Bitcoin fell by 6% and Ether (ETH) fell by 3.5%. Meanwhile, altcoins experienced what can only be described as a massacre. Below are the assets that rose the most and those that fell the most among the top 80 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Weekly winners and losers among the 80 largest coins in the market. Source: Nomics

Tron (TRX) surged 26.9% after TRON DAO launched its USDD, a decentralized stablecoin, on May 5. The algorithmic stablecoin is connected to Ethereum and BNB Chain (BNB) through the cross-chain protocol, BTTC.

1inch (1INCH) gained 5.6% after decentralized exchange governance token became Leader of the Polygon Network (MATIC) by completing 6 million exchanges on the network.

STEPN (GMT), the native token of the popular move-to-earn lifestyle app, is down 35.7%, adjusting after a 70% rally between April 18-28. A similar move occurred with Apecoin (APE) after the token soared 94% between April 22-28.

Tether premium turned negative on May 6

The Tether (USDT) premium on OKX measures retail demand in China and the difference between peer-to-peer trades based on the Asian giant and the US dollar.

Excessive purchase demand places the indicator above fair value at 100%. On the other hand, Tether’s market supply is flooded during bear markets, causing a discount of 4% or more.

Tether (USDT) peer-to-peer premium against the USD/CNY pair. Source: OKX

Tether premium on OKX peaked at 1.7% on April 30, indicating some excess demand from retailers. However, the metric returned to a 0% premium within five days.

More recently, in the early hours of trading on May 6, Tether’s premium on OKX dropped to -1%. Data shows that retailers’ stance worsened when Bitcoin fell below $37,000.

Futures markets show a mixed stance

Perpetual contracts, also known as reverse swaps, have an implied rate that is typically charged every eight hours. Exchanges use this rate to avoid imbalances in exchange risk.

A positive funding rate indicates that longs (buyers) require more leverage. However, the opposite situation occurs when shorts (sellers) demand more leverage, causing the funding rate to turn negative.

Perpetual Futures 7-Day Cumulative Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass

As shown above, the seven-day cumulative funding rate is slightly positive for Bitcoin and Ether. Data indicates slightly higher demand for longs (buyers), but nothing to force traders to close their positions. For example, a positive weekly rate of 0.15% is equal to 0.6% per month, so it is unlikely to cause any damage.

On the other hand, the altcoin perpetual futures 7-day funding rate was -0.30%. This rate is equivalent to 1.2% per month and indicates a greater demand by shorts (sellers).

Signs of weak retail demand, as indicated by Tether’s premium data on OKX and altcoins’ negative funding rate, are a sign that traders are unwilling to buy into the critical cryptocurrency market cap of USD 1.65 billion. Buyers appear to be waiting for further declines before intervening, so further price corrections are likely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.