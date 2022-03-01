Total delivery in medicine with a deep humanistic spirit

The most important passion in the life of Dr. Alejandro Rossano –surgeon

specialist in organ transplants and advanced surgeries in the areas of liver,

pancreas and bile ducts – is medicine and service to their patients. bliss

passion arose very early in his life and has developed since his early years.

University education.

With recognitions garnered from the faculty, where he assumed positions as

college counselor and president of the student body, and had the

opportunity to review the university curriculum, which in the end earned him

recognized as the best student of his generation by the Government

Puebla and the Ministry of Education.

He has promoted various organ donation and transplant programs in

different health institutions, both public and private, with leadership

solid and effective administration of projects of local, regional and national scope of

zero to one hundred and with a 360 degree focus. Only as General Coordinator

of the Multiorgan Transplant Program at the General Hospital of Mexico, managed to form a multidisciplinary team that carried out more than 375 kidney and liver transplants in just over 5 years. And, commissioned by the Acting Federal Health Secretary, he structured the National Liver Transplant Scheme.

Prior to that, at the ISSSTE National Medical Center November 20, he participated

in the Liver Transplant Program and the Organ Donation System and

fabrics nationwide.

Milestones in his career and in the history of transplants were the first transplant of

deceased donor kidney in the history of the General Hospital of Mexico; member

of the team that performed the first liver transplant both on November 20

of the ISSSTE as in the General Hospital; first ABO-incompatible liver transplant and a simultaneous double liver-kidney transplant at Hospital Ángeles Pedregal.

He has worked as an associate professor of highly specialized postgraduate courses in organ transplants at both La Sallle University and UNAM.

Currently, he serves as secretary of the Mexican Transplant Society and is advisor to the Mexican Council of General Surgery. He has had active participation in these same areas in various private health institutions such as Español de México, where he currently works as Coordinator of Kidney Transplant Surgery, Grupo Ángeles hospitals such as Roma, where he performed the first kidney transplant in history. of the hospital and participation in highly specialized surgery at the American British Cowdray Medical Center in CDMX.

His experience in various sectors of medicine and surgery have allowed him to develop from the Rossano Medical Group Management the concept of providing health services with four fundamental pillars: Comprehensive, Integrated, Effective and Affective Medicine.

Dr. Alejandro Rossano comments to Forbes Mexico that a doctor must have three fundamental characteristics: knowledge, experience and, above all, a passion for service and medicine.

“The emotional and close accompaniment of suffering human beings and their families is a privilege that few professions experience. Medicine is the queen of the humanistic professions”, she expresses.