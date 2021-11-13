“Total failure, as an American I am ashamed” – Libero Quotidiano





The failure in Afghanistan has led to raging criticism against the president of the United States Joe Biden. The attacks against him mainly concern the hasty and badly organized withdrawal from the country. Now there is even the risk that it will not be possible to save everyone by 31 August, the deadline set by the Taliban. A Hollywood star also expressed strong dissent, Angelina Jolie.





“As an American I am ashamed of the way we started – said the actress speaking on Time magazine -. I believed we were doing the right thing, standing side by side with the Afghans and fighting for a noble cause. As we move away from Afghanistan, it is difficult to maintain that trust“Jolie harshly criticized the final operations conducted in the country under the leadership of the president:” Whatever your opinion on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it shouldn’t have ended this way. “





“To renounce the idea of ​​a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban and abandon our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, it is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand“, continued the American star. In addition, according to her, there is also a lack of a strategy to protect and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, which the Taliban have already targeted.



