Total frost – The Weather





Jade Oricchio 04 August 2021

Away the tooth away the pain. Waiting to find out if Meghan Markle has given herself for her first 40 years an exclusive VIP party or a more sober party in the sign of Covid and if she will show the world for the first time the nape of Lilibet Diana (so far no one has ever seen her, maybe only Elizabeth via facetime, nda), William of England and his wife Kate Middleton were the first Windsors to wish her a happy birthday via social media.





The Dukes of Cambridge posted an Instagram Story on the official account: an old photo of Meghan smiling during an official trip as a member of the Royal Family and a laconic: “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex”.





Note the detail: they used the official name, the noble title, nothing personal and affectionate as the use of the first name could have been. Soon after it was the queen’s turn. A pic collage of photos of Meghan has been posted on the Royal Family’s verified account: one with the newborn Archie (whom Her Majesty has not seen in person since she was six months old), one where the former actress laughs carefree at a public event and a third in which she appears alongside Her Impeccable Majesty in her pastel green outift.

The message? The same as William and Kate: “Happy birthday to the duchess”. Few frills and a lot of substance: do you want the title? We leave it to you, but they are very formal wishes, of those who do not deny themselves even to your worst snake relative. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Harry ordered her a cake with floral decorations in the local bakery and according to the “Daily Mail” he would like to surprise her with a secret trip.