Total goddess! Rihanna attended the Oscars after party

UNITED STATES-. Rihannawho recently revealed that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, attended the after party of the Oscar and on Wednesday, March 30, he shared some photos of the night on his account Instagram. The fashion mogul showed off the look she chose for the 2022 Academy Awards after party, and she showed off her big belly.

The star, who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rockywore a black bandeau under a sheer high-neck top from valentine paired with a floor-length shiny black skirt. Rihanna She completed the look with a pair of shiny black gloves and slicked her hair back straight. “Me and my date to the Oscars gold party #bump22,” she wrote in the description of her post.

mid january Rihanna revealed her pregnancy through a sweet photo session in which she showed her belly accompanied by A$AP Rocky. According to sources close to the star, she is excited to be a mom and “couldn’t be happy.” Since then, the tycoon has worn elegant and glamorous maternity looks, with which she always shows her pregnant belly.

Rihanna dazzles with her iconic looks

During an event of FENTY BEAUTY last month in The Angels, Rihanna She said it’s been “fun” but also “challenging” playing with fashion while pregnant. “I like. I am enjoying it. I am enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” added the fashion queen.

In a recent interview, Rihannaas a fan of Real Housewives of New Jerseyrevealed that her parenting style will be similar to that of Theresa Giudice. “Theresa of Jersey does not play with her children. She will crush you with those children. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the kind of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” the star said. Then he expressed that he will be “even worse” than her: “If you talk about my children, it’s over.”