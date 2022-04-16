Total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rises to 120

The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased today, Saturday, to 120which translates to ten more patients than yesterday, according to the Health Department.

The number of hospitalizations is broken down between 91 adults and 29 pediatric patients.

The number of patients confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be reported at noon, with the Daily Report of COVID-19. However, the number was yesterday at six.

The agency did not report the virus positivity rate in its preliminary report. Yesterday, said epidemiological statistic was at 19.09%.

However, Health reported the death of a person who had already received his booster dose. However, his age or pre-existing conditions, if any, were not specified.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that your doctor can recommend”The agency said in a tweet.

The cumulative total of deaths from the coronavirus in Puerto Rico now stands at 4,185.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.